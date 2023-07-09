Sunday, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals and Ryan Yarbrough, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 4, when he went 2-for-4 against the Braves.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman is batting .290 with six doubles and three walks.

In 57.1% of his 21 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 21 games this season.

Freeman has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored at least once six times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .357 AVG .235 .400 OBP .270 .464 SLG .324 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 3/2 K/BB 8/1 1 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings