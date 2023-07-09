Sunday, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals and Ryan Yarbrough, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 4, when he went 2-for-4 against the Braves.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman is batting .290 with six doubles and three walks.
  • In 57.1% of his 21 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 21 games this season.
  • Freeman has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.357 AVG .235
.400 OBP .270
.464 SLG .324
3 XBH 3
0 HR 0
2 RBI 2
3/2 K/BB 8/1
1 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.27).
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • Yarbrough makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.15 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday, May 7 against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.15, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .273 batting average against him.
