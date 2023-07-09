Tyler Freeman Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals and Ryan Yarbrough, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 4, when he went 2-for-4 against the Braves.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman is batting .290 with six doubles and three walks.
- In 57.1% of his 21 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 21 games this season.
- Freeman has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.357
|AVG
|.235
|.400
|OBP
|.270
|.464
|SLG
|.324
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|3/2
|K/BB
|8/1
|1
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.27).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Yarbrough makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.15 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday, May 7 against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.15, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .273 batting average against him.
