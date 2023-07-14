Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rangers - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Amed Rosario is available when the Cleveland Guardians take on Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .262 with 16 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks.
- Rosario enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .286.
- In 55 of 83 games this year (66.3%) Rosario has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (24.1%).
- In 83 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
- In 25 games this season (30.1%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 83 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|39
|.310
|AVG
|.211
|.363
|OBP
|.244
|.460
|SLG
|.247
|19
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|0
|22
|RBI
|12
|32/14
|K/BB
|37/7
|7
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (98 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.29 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, July 5, the righty went six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.29), 22nd in WHIP (1.129), and 50th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers.
