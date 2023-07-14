Amed Rosario is available when the Cleveland Guardians take on Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .262 with 16 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks.

Rosario enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .286.

In 55 of 83 games this year (66.3%) Rosario has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (24.1%).

In 83 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.

In 25 games this season (30.1%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 of 83 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 39 .310 AVG .211 .363 OBP .244 .460 SLG .247 19 XBH 4 2 HR 0 22 RBI 12 32/14 K/BB 37/7 7 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings