Browns Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Currently the Cleveland Browns have been given +3500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Browns Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500
Cleveland Betting Insights
- Cleveland went 7-9-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Browns games.
- Cleveland put up 349.1 yards per game offensively last season (14th in NFL), and it allowed 331.5 yards per game (14th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Browns posted a 4-4 record at home and were 3-6 on the road last year.
- Cleveland had three wins as the favorite (in seven games) and three wins as an underdog (nine games).
- In the AFC North the Browns were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 4-8.
Browns Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Nick Chubb ran for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns.
- Also, Chubb had 27 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown.
- Amari Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.
- Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 catches for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- In six games, Deshaun Watson threw for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.2%.
- Myles Garrett had 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended last year.
2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|2
|September 18
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|3
|September 24
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|6
|October 15
|49ers
|-
|+900
|7
|October 22
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 5
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|10
|November 12
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|11
|November 19
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 26
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 28
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
