Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rangers - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Cam Gallagher and the Cleveland Guardians square off against the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-2 against the Royals.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Explore More About This Game
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is batting .133 with four doubles and three walks.
- Gallagher has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 35 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this season (11.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in five of 35 games so far this year.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.091
|AVG
|.167
|.130
|OBP
|.193
|.114
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|13/2
|K/BB
|17/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (98 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Gray (6-5) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.29 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, July 5, the right-hander threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 31-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 19th, 1.129 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
