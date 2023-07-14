Friday, Cam Gallagher and the Cleveland Guardians square off against the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-2 against the Royals.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Explore More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is batting .133 with four doubles and three walks.

Gallagher has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 35 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this season (11.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in five of 35 games so far this year.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .091 AVG .167 .130 OBP .193 .114 SLG .222 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 13/2 K/BB 17/1 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings