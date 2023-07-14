How to Watch the Giants vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 14
Blake Sabol and the San Francisco Giants will square off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants are 13th in MLB play with 106 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- San Francisco's .407 slugging percentage ranks 14th in baseball.
- The Giants rank 16th in MLB with a .248 batting average.
- San Francisco is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (416 total).
- The Giants' .323 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.
- The Giants strike out 9.4 times per game, the fourth-worst average in MLB.
- San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- San Francisco has a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.256).
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 81 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.
- The Pirates rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh has scored 379 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.385 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ross Stripling makes the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.37 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Stripling does not have a quality start yet this season.
- Stripling enters this game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Rich Hill (7-9) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 19th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up five earned runs in four innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- In 18 starts, Hill has pitched through or past the fifth inning 15 times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/4/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-0
|Home
|Keaton Winn
|Logan Gilbert
|7/5/2023
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Tommy Milone
|7/7/2023
|Rockies
|L 5-2
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Austin Gomber
|7/8/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Connor Seabold
|7/9/2023
|Rockies
|W 1-0
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Kyle Freeland
|7/14/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Rich Hill
|7/15/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Johan Oviedo
|7/16/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|-
|Osvaldo Bido
|7/17/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/5/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-4
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Bobby Miller
|7/6/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-2
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Julio Urías
|7/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-3
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Zac Gallen
|7/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Nelson
|7/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-2
|Away
|Carmen Mlodzinski
|Zach Davies
|7/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Ross Stripling
|7/15/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Alex Cobb
|7/16/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|-
|7/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|Shane Bieber
|7/18/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Aaron Civale
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.