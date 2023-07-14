Jon Gray will start for the Texas Rangers on Friday against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +130 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total has been set for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -155 +130 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Guardians' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been victorious in 15, or 42.9%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has entered eight games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 1-7 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 35 of 89 chances this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-22 21-23 20-12 25-33 29-28 16-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.