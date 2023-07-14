When the Texas Rangers (52-39) and Cleveland Guardians (45-45) match up at Globe Life Field on Friday, July 14, Jon Gray will get the ball for the Rangers, while the Guardians will send Aaron Civale to the mound. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +115. An 8.5-run over/under is listed in the game.

Guardians vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-5, 3.29 ERA) vs Civale - CLE (3-2, 2.56 ERA)

Guardians vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 59 times and won 34, or 57.6%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 26-20 (winning 56.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and finished 3-7 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Guardians have come away with 15 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 5-13 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Guardians had a record of 2-3.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+250) Josh Bell 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.