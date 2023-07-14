Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Rangers on July 14, 2023
Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Jose Ramirez and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Globe Life Field on Friday, starting at 8:05 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 53 RBI (96 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.
- He has a .286/.361/.503 slash line so far this year.
- Ramirez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 94 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .263/.336/.349 so far this season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 6
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 5
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Jon Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Gray Stats
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Jon Gray (6-5) for his 17th start of the season.
- He has eight quality starts in 16 chances this season.
- Gray has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 16 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 31-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 19th, 1.129 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 50th.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 5
|6.0
|9
|4
|3
|2
|3
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 30
|6.0
|7
|5
|5
|4
|2
|at Yankees
|Jun. 24
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 18
|2.1
|6
|6
|6
|2
|3
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 7
|9.0
|4
|1
|1
|12
|0
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Semien Stats
- Semien has recorded 104 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .271/.338/.438 on the year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 6
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 20 doubles, 23 home runs, 36 walks and 75 RBI (91 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He's slashing .261/.331/.517 on the year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
