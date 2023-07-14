Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Jose Ramirez and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Globe Life Field on Friday, starting at 8:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Guardians vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 53 RBI (96 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He has a .286/.361/.503 slash line so far this year.

Ramirez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 8 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Braves Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 94 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.336/.349 so far this season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Gray Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Jon Gray (6-5) for his 17th start of the season.

He has eight quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Gray has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 16 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 31-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 19th, 1.129 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 50th.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Jul. 5 6.0 9 4 3 2 3 vs. Astros Jun. 30 6.0 7 5 5 4 2 at Yankees Jun. 24 5.0 3 1 1 4 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 2.1 6 6 6 2 3 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 9.0 4 1 1 12 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Aaron Civale's player props with BetMGM.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 104 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.338/.438 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals Jul. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 20 doubles, 23 home runs, 36 walks and 75 RBI (91 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashing .261/.331/.517 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Red Sox Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.