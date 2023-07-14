The AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians (45-45) visit the AL West-leading Texas Rangers (52-39) at 8:05 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-5) to the mound, while Aaron Civale (3-2) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-5, 3.29 ERA) vs Civale - CLE (3-2, 2.56 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

Civale (3-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season.

The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.56, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .207 against him.

Civale is trying for his third quality start in a row.

Civale is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per start.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

Gray (6-5) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, July 5, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed nine hits in six innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 3.29, a 2.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.129.

He has eight quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 31-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 19th, 1.129 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 50th.

