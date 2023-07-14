Josh Bell is available when the Cleveland Guardians battle Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-1 against the Royals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .230 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 39 walks.

Bell has picked up a hit in 51 of 82 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has homered in nine games this year (11.0%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In 40.2% of his games this year, Bell has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 of 82 games (19.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 37 .234 AVG .226 .313 OBP .327 .367 SLG .398 13 XBH 13 4 HR 5 20 RBI 22 37/18 K/BB 34/21 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings