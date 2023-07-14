Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rangers - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians face the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .308.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks eighth in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Naylor is batting .421 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 64.6% of his games this year (51 of 79), with more than one hit 28 times (35.4%).
- He has homered in 13.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 79), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Naylor has picked up an RBI in 45.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 26 of 79 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.322
|AVG
|.294
|.359
|OBP
|.333
|.520
|SLG
|.448
|16
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|34
|25/11
|K/BB
|27/8
|2
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (98 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (6-5 with a 3.29 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, July 5, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.29), 22nd in WHIP (1.129), and 50th in K/9 (7.3).
