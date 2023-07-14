Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rangers - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians play the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Royals) he went 0-for-3.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .236 with 13 doubles, three triples and 29 walks.
- In 53 of 88 games this year (60.2%) Straw has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (17.0%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 88 games this season.
- In 13 games this year (14.8%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (34.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|44
|.203
|AVG
|.266
|.261
|OBP
|.343
|.280
|SLG
|.318
|9
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|7
|36/12
|K/BB
|30/17
|2
|SB
|8
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (98 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.29 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, July 5, the right-hander threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.29), 22nd in WHIP (1.129), and 50th in K/9 (7.3).
