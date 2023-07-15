Amanda Doherty is set for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club (par-71) in Sylvania, Ohio from July 13-16. The purse is $1,750,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Doherty at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Amanda Doherty Insights

Over her last 10 rounds, Doherty has finished under par once, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

She hasn't finished a single of her last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Doherty has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of her last 10 rounds.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five events

Doherty has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 34 -4 282 0 9 0 1 $208,139

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Doherty last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 29th.

The par-71 course measures 6,642 yards this week, which is 372 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Doherty has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,545 yards, while Highland Meadows Golf Club will be 6,642 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Doherty's Last Time Out

Doherty was in the 47th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.45 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the U.S. Women’s Open, which landed her in the 15th percentile of the field.

Doherty shot better than 52% of the field at the U.S. Women’s Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 5.02.

Doherty shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Doherty recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (3.0).

Doherty had fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 3.0 on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

At that last tournament, Doherty's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

Doherty ended the U.S. Women’s Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.8), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Doherty had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 2.6.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards

