Amed Rosario is available when the Cleveland Guardians take on Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .261 with 16 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks.

Rosario enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .318.

In 66.7% of his games this year (56 of 84), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (23.8%) he recorded more than one.

In 84 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

In 25 games this year (29.8%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 40 .310 AVG .211 .363 OBP .243 .460 SLG .246 19 XBH 4 2 HR 0 22 RBI 12 32/14 K/BB 38/7 7 SB 2

