Amelia Lewis is set for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club (par-71) in Sylvania, Ohio from July 13-16. The purse is $1,750,000.00.

Amelia Lewis Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Lewis has shot below par three times, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She hasn't finished any of her most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Lewis has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in one of her last 12 rounds.

In her past five appearances, Lewis has not finished in the top 20.

She has made one cut in her past five tournaments.

Lewis has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 52 -2 286 0 1 0 0 $5,460

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 372 yards longer than the 6,642-yard par 71 at this week's event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Lewis has played i the last year (6,543 yards) is 99 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,642).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Lewis' Last Time Out

Lewis was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship ranked in the 46th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Lewis shot better than 40% of the golfers at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.72.

Lewis shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, Lewis had one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.0).

Lewis carded an equal number of birdies or better (five) as the field average on par-4s at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship.

At that most recent outing, Lewis' par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 5.9).

Lewis ended the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.3 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, Lewis carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.9).

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Lewis Odds to Win: +75000

