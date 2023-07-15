From July 13-16, Brianna Do will take to the course at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio to play in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic. It's a par-71 that spans 6,642 yards, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a bet on Do at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brianna Do Insights

Over her last 11 rounds, Do has shot better than par once, while also posting one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day once in her last 11 rounds.

Over her last 11 rounds, Do has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In her past five tournaments, Do has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut once.

Do has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 15 -6 207 0 1 0 0 $22,272

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Do did not make the cut in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Measuring 6,642 yards, Highland Meadows Golf Club is set up as a par 71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,014 yards .

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Courses that Do has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,509 yards, 133 yards shorter than the 6,642-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Do's Last Time Out

Do shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the ninth percentile of competitors.

Her 4.27-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship ranked in the 37th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.18).

Do was better than just 21% of the field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.83.

Do did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Do had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.6).

Do did not card a birdie or better on any of the 22 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The field average was 3.5.

In that most recent competition, Do's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 8.8).

Do ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Do bettered the tournament average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Do Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.