Cam Gallagher is available when the Cleveland Guardians battle Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-2 against the Royals.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is batting .133 with four doubles and three walks.

Gallagher has picked up a hit in 10 of 35 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

In 35 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In four games this season (11.4%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this year (14.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .091 AVG .167 .130 OBP .193 .114 SLG .222 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 13/2 K/BB 17/1 0 SB 0

