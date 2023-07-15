Carl Yuan will play at the 2023 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), taking place from July 13-16.

Looking to place a wager on Yuan at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Carl Yuan Insights

Yuan has finished better than par nine times and posted seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Yuan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times.

In his past five appearances, Yuan has finished in the top 20 twice.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Yuan has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 35 -6 277 0 7 0 0 $481,522

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) measures 7,328 yards for this tournament, 314 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,014).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), the scoring average is lower at -12 per tournament.

The average course Yuan has played in the past year has been 45 yards shorter than the 7,328 yards Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Yuan's Last Time Out

Yuan was rather mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging par to finish in the 40th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the John Deere Classic, which landed him in the 49th percentile among all competitors.

Yuan was better than just 14% of the competitors at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Yuan recorded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Yuan recorded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.6).

Yuan's four birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that last outing, Yuan's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Yuan ended the John Deere Classic underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Yuan carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.6.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Yuan Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.