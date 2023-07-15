Chanettee Wannasaen is set for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club (par-71) in Sylvania, Ohio from July 13-16. The purse is $1,750,000.00.

Looking to bet on Wannasaen at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Chanettee Wannasaen Insights

Over her last 10 rounds, she has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.

She has yet to finish any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Wannasaen has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of her most recent 10 rounds.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five events

Wannasaen has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 44 -7 281 0 3 0 0 $31,119

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,642 yards, 372 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Wannasaen has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,498 yards, while Highland Meadows Golf Club will be 6,642 yards this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Wannasaen's Last Time Out

Wannasaen shot below average over the 10 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 3.20 strokes to finish in the 10th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 16) at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which was good enough to land her in the 71st percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.09).

On the 10 par-5 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Wannasaen shot better than only 6% of the golfers (averaging 4.90 strokes).

Wannasaen carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the tournament average was 2.0).

On the 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Wannasaen carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.1).

Wannasaen had the same amount of birdies or better (three) as the tournament average on par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

In that last outing, Wannasaen's par-4 showing (on 16 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Wannasaen finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.4), with two on the 10 par-5 holes.

On the 10 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Wannasaen outperformed the field's average of 1.1 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Wannasaen Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.