Dani Holmqvist will play in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club from July 13-16.

Dani Holmqvist Insights

Over her last 11 rounds, Holmqvist has finished better than par on three occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in her last 11 rounds.

Holmqvist has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In her past five tournaments, Holmqvist has finished in the top five once.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut once.

In her past five appearances, Holmqvist has finished within five shots of the leader once. She posted a score that was better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 4 -10 203 0 1 1 1 $81,847

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,642 yards, 372 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Highland Meadows Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Courses that Holmqvist has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,489 yards, 153 yards shorter than the 6,642-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Holmqvist's Last Time Out

Holmqvist was good on the eight par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 98th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.27-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship placed her in the 37th percentile.

Holmqvist was better than only 3% of the golfers at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.33 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.83.

Holmqvist shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Holmqvist carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.6).

Holmqvist failed to card a birdie or better on any of the 22 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The tournament average was 3.5.

At that most recent competition, Holmqvist had a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Holmqvist finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Holmqvist underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Holmqvist Odds to Win: +40000

