The field for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio features Daniela Darquea. The par-71 course spans 6,561 yards and the purse is $1,750,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 13-16.

Looking to place a bet on Darquea at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Daniela Darquea Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Darquea has shot better than par once, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has yet to finish any of her last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 12 rounds, Darquea has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In her past five appearances, Darquea finished outside the top 20.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut once.

Darquea has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 32 -5 282 0 9 1 1 $294,709

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,561 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Highland Meadows Golf Club checks in at 6,561 yards, 31 yards longer than the average course Darquea has played in the past year (6,530 yards).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Darquea's Last Time Out

Darquea shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.63 strokes to finish in the fifth percentile of the field.

She shot well to finish in the 72nd percentile on par 4s at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging 4.15 strokes on those 20 holes.

Darquea was better than only 3% of the competitors at the U.S. Women’s Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 5.02.

Darquea did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Darquea carded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 3.0).

Darquea had the same number of birdies or better (three) as the tournament average on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

At that most recent outing, Darquea's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

Darquea finished the U.S. Women’s Open carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.8 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Darquea underperformed compared to the field average of 2.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording four.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Darquea Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

