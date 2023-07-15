Dottie Ardina heads into the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club, with action from July 13-16.

Looking to place a bet on Ardina at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Dottie Ardina Insights

Ardina has finished below par on seven occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds played.

She has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of her last 15 rounds.

Ardina has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In her past five events, Ardina has had an average finish of 48th.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five appearances.

Ardina has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 48 +2 265 0 3 0 0 $38,398

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 372 yards longer than the 6,642-yard par 71 at this week's event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Highland Meadows Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Ardina has played i the last year (6,471 yards) is 171 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,642).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Ardina's Last Time Out

Ardina was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 65th percentile of the field.

Her 4.23-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open ranked in the 52nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.22).

Ardina shot better than 48% of the competitors at the U.S. Women’s Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 5.06 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 5.02.

Ardina carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Ardina carded three bogeys or worse, equal to the field average.

Ardina's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were more than the field average (3.0).

At that most recent outing, Ardina had a bogey or worse on 13 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Ardina ended the U.S. Women’s Open bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.8) with four on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Ardina recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 2.6.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards

