Before the final round of the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Esther Henseleit is in 24th place at -6.

Esther Henseleit Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Henseleit has finished below par nine times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in her last 17 rounds.

Henseleit has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Henseleit has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five events.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five appearances.

Henseleit has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five tournaments.

Henseleit will look to continue her streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 37 -3 272 0 14 1 1 $326,743

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Henseleit finished 24th in her only finish at this event in two visits.

Henseleit has one made cut in her past two appearances at this tournament.

Henseleit finished 24th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Highland Meadows Golf Club will play at 6,642 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,005.

The average course Henseleit has played i the last year (6,543 yards) is 99 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,642).

Henseleit's Last Time Out

Henseleit was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.14-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship placed her in the 64th percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Henseleit shot better than 88% of the competitors (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Henseleit shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Henseleit recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.6).

Henseleit's four birdies or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were more than the field average of 3.5.

In that most recent tournament, Henseleit's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 8.8).

Henseleit ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship registering a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Henseleit recorded one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.3.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Henseleit Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Henseleit's performance prior to the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

