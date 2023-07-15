Frida Kinhult is in 40th place, with a score of -3, heading into the final round of the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club.

Frida Kinhult Insights

Kinhult has finished below par on six occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds played.

She has recorded the best score of the day in one of her last 15 rounds.

Over her last 15 rounds, Kinhult has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five events, Kinhult has had an average finish of 46th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Kinhult has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 35 -5 267 0 15 0 2 $217,708

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

In Kinhult's past two appearances at this tournament, she has finished among the top 10 once, and her average finish has been 24th.

Kinhult made the cut in each of her last two attempts at this event.

Kinhult finished 40th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,005 yards, 363 yards longer than the 6,642-yard par 71 at this week's tournament.

Courses that Kinhult has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,538 yards, 104 yards shorter than the 6,642-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

Kinhult's Last Time Out

Kinhult shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 21st percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.45 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which placed her in the sixth percentile of the field.

Kinhult shot better than 98% of the golfers at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.83.

Kinhult carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Kinhult recorded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.6).

Kinhult failed to card a birdie or better on a single one of the 22 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The tournament average was 3.5.

In that last tournament, Kinhult's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (the field's average was worse, at 8.8).

Kinhult ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the six par-5s.

The field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Kinhult finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Kinhult's performance prior to the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

