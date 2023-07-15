Gina Kim will hit the course at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic from July 13-16, aiming to conquer the par-71, 6,642-yard course with $1,750,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to bet on Kim at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Gina Kim Insights

Kim has finished under par once and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 12 rounds.

Kim has finished with a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 12 rounds.

In her past five appearances, Kim has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut once.

Kim finished 57th in her only finish over her last five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 49 E 286 0 6 0 0 $83,082

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

The par-71 course measures 6,642 yards this week, which is 372 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Kim has played in the past year has been 128 yards shorter than the 6,642 yards Highland Meadows Golf Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.14-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship placed her in the 64th percentile.

Kim shot better than 40% of the golfers at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.92 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.83.

Kim recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Kim recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.6).

Kim's nine birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were more than the field average (3.5).

At that most recent outing, Kim had a bogey or worse on 14 of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Kim finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on one of 12 par-5s, worse than the field average, 2.9.

The field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Kim Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.