Saturday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (53-39) squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians (45-46) at 4:05 PM (on July 15). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Rangers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Rangers will give the ball to Andrew Heaney (5-6, 4.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Gavin Williams (1-1, 4.01 ERA).

Guardians vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Guardians vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (41.7%) in those games.

Cleveland has a win-loss record of 1-5 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 27 in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (369 total runs).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

