Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 62 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland ranks 27th in the majors with a .375 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Cleveland has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 369 (4.1 per game).

The Guardians have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Guardians rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Cleveland averages just 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.279 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Gavin Williams (1-1) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

He has one quality starts in four chances this season.

Williams has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his four chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Royals W 6-1 Home Tanner Bibee Jordan Lyles 7/7/2023 Royals W 3-0 Home Aaron Civale Daniel Lynch 7/8/2023 Royals W 10-6 Home Gavin Williams Brady Singer 7/9/2023 Royals L 4-1 Home Shane Bieber Ryan Yarbrough 7/14/2023 Rangers L 12-4 Away Aaron Civale Jon Gray 7/15/2023 Rangers - Away Gavin Williams Andrew Heaney 7/16/2023 Rangers - Away Tanner Bibee Martín Pérez 7/17/2023 Pirates - Away Shane Bieber - 7/18/2023 Pirates - Away Logan Allen - 7/19/2023 Pirates - Away Aaron Civale Rich Hill 7/21/2023 Phillies - Home Gavin Williams Ranger Suárez

