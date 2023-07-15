The Cleveland Guardians (45-46) visit the Texas Rangers (53-39) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (5-6) to the mound, while Gavin Williams (1-1) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (5-6, 4.71 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (1-1, 4.01 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

Williams (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are batting .225 against him.

Williams has one quality start this season.

Williams will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

In one of his four total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

The Rangers will hand the ball to Heaney (5-6) for his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up seven earned runs in three innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.8 walks per nine across 17 games.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

In 17 starts this season, Heaney has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.