The 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club from July 13-16 will feature Haru Nomura in the field, as the competitors take on the par-71, 6,642-yard course, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 on offer.

Haru Nomura Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, Nomura has finished better than par on four occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score once in her last 13 rounds.

Nomura has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Nomura has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five appearances.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

Nomura has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 35 +2 253 0 2 0 1 $65,882

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Nomura missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,642 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The courses that Nomura has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,507 yards, while Highland Meadows Golf Club will be 6,642 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Nomura's Last Time Out

Nomura was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 47th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.23-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open placed her in the 52nd percentile.

Nomura shot better than just 31% of the golfers at the U.S. Women’s Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 5.02.

Nomura carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Nomura had three bogeys or worse, which equaled the field average.

Nomura had more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 3.0 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

At that last competition, Nomura had a bogey or worse on 14 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Nomura finished the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on four of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Nomura carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.6).

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards

