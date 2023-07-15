Hinako Shibuno is in the field at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic from July 13-16. The par-71 course spans 6,561 yards and the purse available is $1,750,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Shibuno at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Hinako Shibuno Insights

Shibuno has finished below par on four occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Shibuno has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five appearances, Shibuno's average finish has been 39th.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five events.

Shibuno has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 29 -5 282 0 13 1 3 $754,365

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Shibuno last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,561 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Shibuno has played in the past year has been seven yards longer than the 6,561 yards Highland Meadows Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Shibuno's Last Time Out

Shibuno shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the 14th percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.45 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the U.S. Women’s Open, which landed her in the 15th percentile among all competitors.

Shibuno shot better than just 19% of the field at the U.S. Women’s Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 5.02.

Shibuno carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Shibuno carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (3.0).

Shibuno did not record a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open. The field average was 3.0.

At that most recent competition, Shibuno had a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Shibuno finished the U.S. Women’s Open without registering a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.8 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Shibuno recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field's average of 2.6.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Shibuno Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

