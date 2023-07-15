The field for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club will include Ilhee Lee. The event runs from July 13-16.

Looking to wager on Lee at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ilhee Lee Insights

Lee has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has not finished any of her last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 14 rounds, Lee has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In her past five appearances, Lee's average finish has been 65th.

She has made the cut in two of her past five appearances.

Lee has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 65 +2 290 0 2 0 0 $10,245

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,642 yards, Highland Meadows Golf Club is set up as a par 71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,014 yards .

Golfers at Highland Meadows Golf Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Lee will take to the 6,642-yard course this week at Highland Meadows Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,449 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee finished in the 64th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 2.95 strokes.

Her 4.25-stroke average on the 32 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give ranked in the 15th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.09).

Lee was better than only 27% of the field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on the tournament's 20 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Lee shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the tournament average was 2.0).

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Lee had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.1).

Lee had more birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 3.0 on the 32 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

At that last competition, Lee posted a bogey or worse on 10 of 32 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Lee finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.4 on the 20 par-5s.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Lee recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.1.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Lee Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.