Jennifer Chang will hit the course at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio to play in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic from July 13-16. It's a par-71 that spans 6,561 yards, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 up for grabs.

Jennifer Chang Insights

Chang has finished below par on six occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds played.

She has yet to finish any of her last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 13 rounds, Chang has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In her past five events, Chang's average finish has been 45th.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Chang has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 40 -3 276 0 10 0 0 $143,419

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Chang last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 38th.

Measuring 6,561 yards, Highland Meadows Golf Club is set up as a par 71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,014 yards .

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Highland Meadows Golf Club checks in at 6,561 yards, 42 yards longer than the average course Chang has played in the past year (6,519 yards).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Chang's Last Time Out

Chang was in the 21st percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.32-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was poor, putting her in the 28th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Chang was better than 70% of the golfers (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Chang failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Chang carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.6).

Chang recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 22 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

At that most recent outing, Chang's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 8.8).

Chang finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on three of the six par-5s, bettering the field's average of 2.9.

On the six par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Chang had one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.3.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Chang Odds to Win: +20000

