The field for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club includes Kris Tamulis. The tournament runs from July 13-16.

Looking to place a wager on Tamulis at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kris Tamulis Insights

Over her last four rounds, Tamulis has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

She has not finished any of her last four rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Tamulis has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of her last four rounds.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past two tournaments.

Tamulis has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past two tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 0 0 0 0 $0

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,642 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Highland Meadows Golf Club checks in at 6,642 yards, 134 yards longer than the average course Tamulis has played in the past year (6,508 yards).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Tamulis' Last Time Out

Tamulis was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.35-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was poor, putting her in the fifth percentile of the field.

Tamulis was better than just 7% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.69.

Tamulis shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Tamulis did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.1).

Tamulis did not record a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic. The tournament average was 4.6.

At that most recent outing, Tamulis had a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.8).

Tamulis ended the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, less than the field's average, 4.8.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Tamulis had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Tamulis Odds to Win: +150000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.