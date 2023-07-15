The field for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club includes Kum Kang Park. The competition is from July 13-16.

Kum Kang Park Insights

Over her last 10 rounds, Park has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

She has yet to finish any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Park has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of her last 10 rounds.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five events

Park has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 0 0 0 0 $0

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,642 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Courses that Park has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,470 yards, 172 yards shorter than the 6,642-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Park's Last Time Out

Park finished in the 14th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

Her 4.40-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open ranked in the 20th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.22).

Park was better than just 19% of the golfers at the U.S. Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 5.02.

Park shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Park had four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 3.0).

Park's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were less than the field average (3.0).

At that most recent tournament, Park's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 8.4).

Park finished the U.S. Women’s Open recording a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.8 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Park recorded two bogeys or worse, less than the tournament average of 2.6.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Park Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

