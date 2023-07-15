Held from July 13-16, Linnea Johansson will play in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

Linnea Johansson Insights

Johansson has finished below par on three occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day once in her last 13 rounds.

Over her last 13 rounds, Johansson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In her past five appearances, Johansson has had an average finish of 62nd.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Johansson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 48 E 259 0 8 0 0 $65,275

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year, while Highland Meadows Golf Club is set for a shorter 6,642 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Johansson has played in the past year has been 172 yards shorter than the 6,642 yards Highland Meadows Golf Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Johansson's Last Time Out

Johansson was in the 91st percentile on par 3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 2.80 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.44 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 16) at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which landed her in the second percentile of the field.

Johansson was better than 74% of the golfers at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on the tournament's 10 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Johansson fared the same as the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

On the 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Johansson did not have a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.1).

Johansson failed to record a birdie or better on any of the 16 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. The field average was 3.0.

At that last competition, Johansson's showing on the 16 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Johansson ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on five of 10 par-5s, worse than the field's average, 6.4.

The field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 10 par-5s, but Johansson finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards

