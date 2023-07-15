After the second round of the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Lucy Li is in 60th at -1.

Looking to place a bet on Lucy Li at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Lucy Li Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Li has finished below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 16 rounds.

Li has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of her last 16 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Li's average finish has been 58th.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five events.

Li has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 35 -1 273 0 12 1 2 $264,054

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Li has one top-five finish in her past two appearances in this tournament. Her average finishing position has been 32nd.

Li has made the cut in each of her last two trips to this event.

The most recent time Li played this event was in 2023, and she finished 60th.

This course is set up to play at 6,642 yards, 363 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Highland Meadows Golf Club checks in at 6,642 yards, 70 yards longer than the average course Li has played in the past year (6,572 yards).

Li's Last Time Out

Li shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.31 strokes to finish in the 19th percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.30 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which landed her in the 35th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Li was better than just 21% of the competitors (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Li shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Li had six bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.6).

Li's two birdies or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were less than the tournament average of 3.5.

At that last competition, Li posted a bogey or worse on 14 of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Li finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on three of the 12 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Li carded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.3.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Li Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Li's performance prior to the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.