Maria Torres will compete at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club, with action from July 13-16.

Looking to wager on Torres at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Maria Torres Insights

Torres has finished better than par twice and scored three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last eight rounds.

She has recorded a top-five score once in her last eight rounds.

Torres has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in one of her last eight rounds.

In her past three events, Torres finished outside the top 20.

She has made the cut in one of her past three appearances.

Torres has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past three events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 38 E 288 0 1 0 0 $9,576

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,642 yards, 372 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Torres has played in the past year has been 199 yards shorter than the 6,642 yards Highland Meadows Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Torres' Last Time Out

Torres was in the 10th percentile on par 3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 3.20 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.19 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 16) at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which landed her in the 29th percentile of the field.

Torres shot better than 55% of the field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on par-5 holes, averaging 4.60 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.63.

Torres did not have a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Torres had one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.1).

Torres failed to card a birdie or better on any of the 16 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. The tournament average was 3.0.

At that last tournament, Torres' par-4 performance (on 16 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Torres ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.4), with five on the 10 par-5 holes.

On the 10 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Torres recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.1.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Torres Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

