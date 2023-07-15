Marissa Steen will play from July 13-16 in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, taking on a par-71, 6,561-yard course.

Looking to bet on Steen at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marissa Steen Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Steen has finished below par on five occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted the best score of the day in one of her last 15 rounds.

Steen has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In her past five appearances, Steen has finished in the top 20 once.

She has made the cut in three of her past five tournaments.

Steen has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five tournaments.

Steen will try to make the cut for the fourth event in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 33 -3 259 0 3 0 0 $114,808

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year, while Highland Meadows Golf Club is set for a shorter 6,561 yards.

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Steen will take to the 6,561-yard course this week at Highland Meadows Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,513 yards in the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Steen's Last Time Out

Steen finished in the 66th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of par.

She averaged 4.18 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which placed her in the 57th percentile of the field.

Steen was better than 98% of the competitors at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.83.

Steen fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Steen carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.6).

Steen's four birdies or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were more than the tournament average of 3.5.

In that most recent competition, Steen's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 8.8).

Steen finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 2.9.

The field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Steen finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Steen Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.