Following the second round of the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Mi Hyang Lee is in 35th at -3.

Looking to place a bet on Mi Hyang Lee at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Mi Hyang Lee Insights

Lee has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score once in her last 13 rounds.

Lee has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In her past five appearances, Lee has finished in the top 20 once.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

In her past five tournaments, Lee has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 35 -4 265 0 12 0 0 $143,429

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

In her past two appearances at this event, Lee has had an average finishing position of 32nd.

Lee has made the cut in each of her last two trips to this event.

Lee finished 35th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,005 yards in the past year, while Highland Meadows Golf Club is set for a shorter 6,642 yards.

Courses that Lee has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,522 yards, 120 yards shorter than the 6,642-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was in the 40th percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.41 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which placed her in the 10th percentile among all competitors.

Lee shot better than 88% of the golfers at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Lee fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Lee recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.6).

Lee's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were less than the tournament average (3.5).

At that most recent tournament, Lee's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 8.8).

Lee finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on four of the six par-5s, more than the field average of 2.9.

On the six par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Lee carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.3.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Lee Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Lee's performance prior to the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

