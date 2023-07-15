The field at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio will feature Morgane Metraux. She and the other golfers will go for for a part of the $1,750,000.00 purse on the par-71, 6,561-yard course from July 13-16.

Looking to place a wager on Metraux at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Morgane Metraux Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Metraux has finished better than par seven times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score in one of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over her last 16 rounds, Metraux has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Metraux has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in her past five events.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five appearances.

Metraux has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 38 -3 275 0 9 1 2 $236,118

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

The most recent time Metraux played this event was in 2022, and she finished 45th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,014 yards, which is longer than the 6,561-yard length for this event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Highland Meadows Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Metraux has played in the past year has been 46 yards shorter than the 6,561 yards Highland Meadows Golf Club will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Metraux's Last Time Out

Metraux finished in the 37th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

Her 4.23-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship ranked in the 45th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.18).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Metraux shot better than 70% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Metraux carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Metraux had four bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.6).

Metraux carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 3.5 on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Metraux's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.8).

Metraux finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on four of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 2.9.

The field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Metraux finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Metraux Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.