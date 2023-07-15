Muni He is part of the field at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, taking place from July 13-16.

Looking to bet on He at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Muni He Insights

He has finished below par on seven occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds played.

She has yet to finish any of her last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

He has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in three of her last 13 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, He has had an average finish of 25th.

She has made the cut in two of her past five events.

He has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 28 -7 243 0 4 1 1 $102,017

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

The most recent time He played this event was in 2022, and she failed to make the cut.

This course is set up to play at 6,642 yards, 372 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Highland Meadows Golf Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Highland Meadows Golf Club checks in at 6,642 yards, 147 yards longer than the average course He has played in the past year (6,495 yards).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

He's Last Time Out

He was somewhat mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 49th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, which placed her in the 66th percentile of the field.

He shot better than only 4% of the competitors at the ShopRite LPGA Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.61.

He shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, He carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.3).

He had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 4.1 on the 22 par-4s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

At that last outing, He's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

He finished the ShopRite LPGA Classic with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 3.4.

On the six par-5s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, He recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards He Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.