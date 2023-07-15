Myles Straw is available when the Cleveland Guardians battle Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Royals) he went 0-for-3.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .236 with 13 doubles, three triples and 29 walks.

In 54 of 89 games this year (60.7%) Straw has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (16.9%).

In 89 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Straw has driven in a run in 13 games this year (14.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 31 games this year (34.8%), including multiple runs in six games.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 45 .203 AVG .266 .261 OBP .341 .280 SLG .316 9 XBH 7 0 HR 0 8 RBI 7 36/12 K/BB 32/17 2 SB 8

