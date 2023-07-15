Paula Creamer is set to compete in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, taking place from July 13-16.

Looking to bet on Creamer at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Paula Creamer Insights

Over her last eight rounds, Creamer has registered three rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Creamer has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of her last eight rounds.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five tournaments.

Creamer has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 52 E 287 0 3 0 0 $22,751

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Creamer last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,014 yards, which is longer than the 6,642-yard length for this event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Highland Meadows Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Creamer will take to the 6,642-yard course this week at Highland Meadows Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,504 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Creamer's Last Time Out

Creamer was in the eighth percentile on par 3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic placed her in the 38th percentile.

On the six par-5 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Creamer was better than 44% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Creamer failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic (the field averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Creamer had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.3).

Creamer's one birdie or better on the 22 par-4s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic were less than the field average (4.1).

In that last competition, Creamer's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.1).

Creamer finished the ShopRite LPGA Classic underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Creamer recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Creamer Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

