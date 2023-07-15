From July 13-16, Peter Kuest will hit the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky to compete in the 2023 Barbasol Championship. It's a par-72 that spans 7,328 yards, with a purse of $3,800,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Kuest at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Peter Kuest Insights

Kuest has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times in his last 18 rounds.

Kuest has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Kuest has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Kuest has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Kuest will look to make the cut for the fifth straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 23 -13 273 0 4 1 1 $667,218

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 314 yards shorter than the 7,328-yard par 72 for this week's event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has a recent scoring average of -12.

The courses that Kuest has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,357 yards, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at 7,328 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -9. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Kuest's Last Time Out

Kuest was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the 49th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.95).

Kuest shot better than 97% of the field at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Kuest shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Kuest had two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.6).

Kuest's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the field average of 6.4.

At that most recent competition, Kuest's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Kuest finished the John Deere Classic outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with 10 on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Kuest underperformed compared to the field average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

