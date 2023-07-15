The 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio will include Riley Rennell in the field from July 13-16 as the competitors battle the par-71, 6,642-yard course, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Rennell at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Riley Rennell Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, Rennell has finished better than par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 13 rounds, Rennell has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In her past five tournaments, Rennell's average finish has been 68th.

She has made the cut in two of her past five tournaments.

Rennell hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five tournaments, with an average finish of 68th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 68 +4 254 0 2 0 0 $7,882

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,642 yards, 372 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Highland Meadows Golf Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Rennell will take to the 6,642-yard course this week at Highland Meadows Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,464 yards in the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Rennell's Last Time Out

Rennell was in the third percentile on par 3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 3.30 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.38 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 16) at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which placed her in the fourth percentile of the field.

Rennell was better than only 30% of the competitors at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on par-5 holes, averaging 4.70 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Rennell carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Rennell recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.1).

Rennell did not record a birdie or better on any of the 16 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. The tournament average was 3.0.

At that most recent tournament, Rennell's performance on the 16 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Rennell finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on three of 10 par-5s, less than the field average, 6.4.

The field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 10 par-5s, but Rennell finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Rennell Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.