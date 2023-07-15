Samantha Wagner will take to the course at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic from July 13-16, looking to conquer the par-71, 6,561-yard course with $1,750,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to wager on Wagner at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Samantha Wagner Insights

Wagner has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds.

She hasn't finished any of her most recent 15 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 15 rounds, Wagner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Wagner's average finish has been 53rd.

She has made the cut in three of her past five tournaments.

Wagner hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five events, with an average finish of 53rd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 53 +3 264 0 3 0 0 $49,531

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year, while Highland Meadows Golf Club is set for a shorter 6,561 yards.

Golfers at Highland Meadows Golf Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Highland Meadows Golf Club checks in at 6,561 yards, 76 yards longer than the average course Wagner has played in the past year (6,485 yards).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Wagner's Last Time Out

Wagner was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.14-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship placed her in the 64th percentile.

Wagner was better than 46% of the golfers at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.83.

Wagner shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Wagner had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.6).

Wagner's four birdies or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were more than the field average of 3.5.

In that most recent tournament, Wagner had a bogey or worse on 10 of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Wagner finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on three of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Wagner had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.3.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Wagner Odds to Win: +30000

