Sofia Garcia will hit the course at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio to play in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic from July 13-16. It's a par-71 that spans 6,642 yards, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Garcia at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Sofia Garcia Insights

Garcia has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She has not finished any of her last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Garcia has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of her last 12 rounds.

In her past five appearances, Garcia has not finished in the top 20.

She has made the cut in one of her past five events.

Garcia hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five tournaments, with an average finish of 42nd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 42 +3 291 0 1 0 0 $12,498

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 71 that's 6,642 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Garcia has played i the last year (6,467 yards) is 175 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,642).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Garcia's Last Time Out

Garcia was in the 10th percentile on par 3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 3.20 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

Her 4.19-stroke average on the 16 par-4 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give was poor, putting her in the 29th percentile of the field.

Garcia was better than just 4% of the field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.63.

Garcia recorded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the tournament average was 2.0).

On the 10 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Garcia recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.1).

Garcia's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give were less than the tournament average of 3.0.

At that last outing, Garcia's showing on the 16 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Garcia finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.4 on the 10 par-5s.

On the 10 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Garcia had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.1.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Garcia Odds to Win: +75000

