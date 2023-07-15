The field for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club includes Sophia Schubert. The tournament runs from July 13-16.

Looking to wager on Schubert at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Sophia Schubert Insights

Schubert has finished below par twice and shot two rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 11 rounds.

She has not finished a single of her last 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Schubert has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in one of her last 11 rounds.

In her past five appearances, Schubert finished outside the top 20.

She has made one cut in her past five tournaments.

Schubert has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 51 -1 269 0 13 1 1 $711,800

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

The most recent time Schubert played this event was in 2022, and she failed to make the cut.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 372 yards longer than the 6,642-yard par 71 at this week's tournament.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Courses that Schubert has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,554 yards, 88 yards shorter than the 6,642-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Schubert's Last Time Out

Schubert finished in the ninth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

She averaged 4.55 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which placed her in the third percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Schubert shot better than just 3% of the field (averaging 5.33 strokes).

Schubert did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Schubert recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.6).

Schubert's one birdie or better on par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were less than the tournament average of 3.5.

In that last outing, Schubert's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.8).

Schubert ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Schubert carded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.3.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Schubert Odds to Win: +50000

