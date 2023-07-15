Su-Hyun Oh will compete from July 13-16 in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, taking on a par-71, 6,561-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Oh at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Su-Hyun Oh Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, Oh has scored below par three times, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted the best score of the day in one of her last 13 rounds.

Oh has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Oh has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five appearances.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five tournaments, Oh has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 36 -3 260 0 3 0 1 $58,109

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Oh finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 71 that's 6,561 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Highland Meadows Golf Club checks in at 6,561 yards, 34 yards longer than the average course Oh has played in the past year (6,527 yards).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Oh's Last Time Out

Oh was in the 0 percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 4.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.36-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship ranked in the 18th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.18).

Oh was better than only 21% of the field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Oh did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Oh carded more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (2.6).

Oh carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 22 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

At that last tournament, Oh posted a bogey or worse on 10 of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Oh finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship without recording a birdie on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the six par-5s.

The field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Oh finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Oh Odds to Win: +20000

