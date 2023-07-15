Held from July 13-16, Sung-hyun Park is set to play in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

Looking to place a wager on Park at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Sung-hyun Park Insights

Park has finished better than par five times and shot eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds.

She has yet to finish any of her last 17 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Park has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In her past five events, Park has had an average finish of 62nd.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 53 +2 281 0 9 0 0 $115,573

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Park missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Measuring 6,561 yards, Highland Meadows Golf Club is set up as a par 71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,014 yards .

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Park has played i the last year (6,540 yards) is 21 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,561).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Park's Last Time Out

Park shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 26th percentile of the field.

Her 4.45-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open ranked in the 15th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.22).

Park was better than only 31% of the golfers at the U.S. Women’s Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 5.02.

Park failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Park had two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 3.0).

Park's one birdie or better on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were less than the field average of 3.0.

At that most recent outing, Park carded a bogey or worse on eight of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Park finished the U.S. Women’s Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.8), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Park bettered the field's average of 2.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Park Odds to Win: +30000

